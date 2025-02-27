'We don't give up easily': Local Black-owned businesses see boom despite challenges

INDIANAPOLIS — Throughout Black History Month, we have been turning the spotlight on local businesses. In the last few years, Black-owned businesses have boomed, yet they are still battling challenges when it comes to closing the disparity gap.

“We saw the boom start just after the pandemic, people were ready to start their business” explained Anita Williams, the Program Manager and Co-Founder of the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce. “They understood they might be able to make money.”

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens was one of those businesses added to the list.

“I’m so honored to do this alongside my daughter who created this restaurant,” said Monique Hawkins, the co-founder of the restaurant that serves fashion-style wings and more.

The mother-daughter Duo got their start in 2021 at the AMP at 16 Tech.

“It’s been so beautiful that we have been able to be inspiring and be an example of women making history,” said Kara Hawkins, the other co-founder of the restaurant.

The Black and women-owned business has since expanded its restaurant to five more local locations, including Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

According to a Yelp Economic Report, Black-owned businesses grew by 59% in the Indianapolis area, more than double the national average of 24%.

Despite the boom, Anita Williams with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce told WRTV they still must close the disparity gap.

“A lot of the disparity has to do with the confidence of having a business,” Williams explained. “In other cultures, they have generations of people who’ve had businesses, started businesses, and even had the financing and the connections with the bank to introduce their legacy to other people, we don’t always have that.”

As nationwide and local efforts continue to rollback some DEI initiatives, Williams told WRTV that support is needed right now

“It’s important that you include us, our dollars, and our businesses — that’s something the Black Chamber already recognizes and that we’re working toward to be an advocate for small businesses.”

The Indy Black Chamber of Commerce revived 10 years ago helps support local businesses through classes and connecting owners to funding and resources.

The city of Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development has also conducted a disparity study to see what barriers owners might face related to the city’s contracting process.

