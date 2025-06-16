‘We don’t have to be traditional:’ More Gen Z turning to trades over four-year degrees

INDIANAPOLIS — As more young people reconsider their career paths, a growing number are turning to careers in trades over traditional four-year college degrees. This shift is particularly evident among Gen Z, who are increasingly turning to vocational training for jobs in fields like construction, auto mechanics, and cosmetology as options for their futures.

At a local beauty school, Tricoci University, a first-ever beauty camp took place aimed at introducing high school students and recent graduates to various career paths in the industry early on.

18-year-old Rei Kuang, who is interested in the beauty industry, attended the camp.

“I've always thought that going to a trade school has always been an option for me.” For Kuang, this option includes attending Tricoci University, which has multiple campuses across the Midwest.

Reflecting on her passion for hands-on creativity, Kuang adds, "I have always loved art and anything that I can get my hands dirty in. So being able to translate that like putting makeup on and doing your nails, anything that's what I like to do."

The trend of gravitating towards trade careers rather than traditional college education is growing among young adults.

Madeline Foster, a 20-year-old who now attends Tricoci University student, told WRTV the importance of recognizing alternative paths. “I think it's important for my generation to really understand we don't have to be traditional, and we don't have to go the traditional route,” she said.

Foster attended Ivey Tech before making the switch to cosmetology school.

Data from the National Student Clearinghouse, shows a 16% increase in enrollment in trade schools last year, marking the highest rise since the organization began tracking enrollment data in 2018.

“This generation, they're looking for something that's career-ready. They're questioning that investment of a four-year university,” said Larry Foster, the Chief Operating Officer of Tricoci University.

The beauty school responded to the shift by hosting beauty camps aimed at providing high school students and recent graduates with early exposure to career opportunities in the six billion dollar beauty industry.

“This was something we did just to be able to give people who are in high school or recent graduates, kind of an introduction to the beauty industry,” Foster explained.

During these camps, participants gain hands-on experience in different aspects of the beauty world, such as hair and makeup techniques.

“We're really short-staffed in the beauty industry. This gives them an all-immersive experience into what they can do in the real world,” Foster added.

He also told WRTV he believes early exposure could help fill much needed gaps in the booming industry.

The recent beauty camp for high school students and recent graduates concluded last week.

Tricoci University is already planning more dates for future camps and is offering apprenticeships throughout the year to further support interested students in their career paths.