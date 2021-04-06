'We will absolutely require masks': Some businesses choosing to keep masks despite expired mandate

BOONE CO. — Now that the statewide mask mandate has expired, the varying rules may cause some confusion as to where and when you need to wear a mask since it is now up to businesses and local governments to decide. WRTV talked with some Boone County Business owners to find out how they are feeling about the changes.

MORE | You'll still have to wear a mask at these places in central Indiana |

“It’s just nice to see some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Green Apple boutique owner Shelly Petrowski.

“It's definitely light at the end of the tunnel,” said Radiant Skin Aesthetic & Beauty Studio owner Kayla Trammel.

Petrowski and Trammel are neighbors they both own businesses in downtown Zionsville. They say they'll leave the mask debate to the customers.

“I think as a business, you know, we just want our clients to feel safe and healthy. We'll continue to wear masks in the treatment room because we are, you know, close to someone's face, probably something we should have done before COVID-19,” said Trammel.

“I don't know how quickly and comfortable people will feel at first but I think it is a step and I think it is nice to have the choice,” said Petrowski.

She plans to let customers decide, but when it comes to spray tans and services that require close contact, she'll still wear a mask.

A few doors down their neighbor at Robert Goodman Jewelers isn't ready to take any chances.

“We will absolutely require masks,” said Bob Goodman.

Goodman says he’ll keep requiring masks in his store.

“I’ll keep requiring them until the CDC and Dr. Fauci tell us its time,” said Goodman.