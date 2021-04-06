You'll still have to wear a mask at these places in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the mask mandate will turn into a mask advisory on Tuesday in Indiana, you'll still be required to wear a face mask at some places.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is still encouraging people to wear face masks. Local governments and business owners will be able to make their own decisions regarding mask requirements.

These are some of the counties where you still be required to wear masks:



Marion

Monroe

Elkhart

LaPorte

St. Joseph

These are some of the places where you still be required to wear masks:



All K-12 school buildings

State buildings

COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites

Oaken Barrel Brewing in Greenwood

Greenwood government buildings

Silver in the City

Union Jack Pub

Sun King Brewing

