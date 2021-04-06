You'll still have to wear a mask at these places in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the mask mandate will turn into a mask advisory on Tuesday in Indiana, you'll still be required to wear a face mask at some places.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is still encouraging people to wear face masks. Local governments and business owners will be able to make their own decisions regarding mask requirements.
These are some of the counties where you still be required to wear masks:
- Marion
- Monroe
- Elkhart
- LaPorte
- St. Joseph
These are some of the places where you still be required to wear masks:
- All K-12 school buildings
- State buildings
- COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites
- Oaken Barrel Brewing in Greenwood
- Greenwood government buildings
- Silver in the City
- Union Jack Pub
- Sun King Brewing
This story will be updated.