Weapon found at North Central High School Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A weapon was found Thursday morning at North Central High School.
School officials say the weapon was found before the start of the school day. They did not say what kind of weapon it was.
The following release was sent to parents following the incident:
The discovery was reported by NCHS Administration to the WTS Police Department. Our officers acted swiftly and immediately to enact safety protocols, and the situation was handled prior to classes starting.
As a reminder, it is the shared responsibility of students, staff and families to ensure that our school continues to be a safe place to grow and learn. WTS fosters a See Something, Say Something culture, as we know our students hear about potential dangerous disruptions and incidents prior to administration in many cases; thus we ask you to continue to encourage your student to report potential unsafe situations they may hear about or see happening to any NCHS staff member or through out MSDWT Anonymous Tip Line. Resources and additional support information are available on the MSDWT Safety & Security Page. Additionally, we continue our ongoing safety protocols that include: random screenings and searches, daily campus security checks and emergency drills.
NCHS Administration