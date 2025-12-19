'We’re in a Crisis’: Eskenazi launches new programs to improve maternal health

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health says the state’s infant mortality rate is improving, but it remains the third worst in the nation. Black infants and mothers continue to die at disproportionately higher rates, prompting new efforts from Eskenazi Health aimed at closing gaps in care.

“We're in a crisis. We're dying,” said Holly Frierson, CEO of Divine Transitions Full Spectrum Doula Care Services.

Data shows Black women in Indiana face significantly higher maternal mortality rates.

“We are three to four times [more] likely to die. When it comes to bringing life into the world,” she said. “Our infants are twice as likely to die.”

Divine Transitions supports women through pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care.

“I think education is key to a healthy birthing experience,” Frierson said.

Her organization is now partnering with Eskenazi Health as part of two new initiatives designed to reduce maternal and infant deaths:



Navigating Every Step Together (NEST)

Mothers Get a Lyft

NEST is a wraparound initiative providing maternal health services to people living in the Northeast Corridor Health Engagement Zone, near the Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus at 38th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Participants will receive prenatal care navigation and connections to medical, emotional and social support services.

“This particular program is actually bringing what is called an OB registration appointment to the community level,” said Dr. Kimberly McElroy-Jones, Marion County chief culture officer at Health & Hospital Corporation.

The second initiative, Mothers Get a Lyft, focuses on transportation barriers that prevent mothers from attending medical appointments, particularly on the Far Eastside near East 38th Street and Post Road.

“We're identifying those mothers that are already connected to our site that may be having issues with. Transportation getting to their appointments, and so we're going to provide paid transportation through our Lyft program,” McElroy-Jones said.

The initiatives were years in the making and will focus on three areas in Marion County: the east side, the far east side and the west side.

McElroy-Jones said maternal health emerged as a top concern across all three communities.

“All of these health engagement zones are connected to Eskenazi Health Center sites that are in these areas,” she said. “Maternal health was something that was at the top of the list for all three areas.”

Data helped identify the communities with the greatest need, and leaders say the programs are designed to address systemic barriers facing expectant mothers.

“Women in our community are facing other types of barriers,” McElroy-Jones said.

“Transportation, access to prenatal care, healthy foods and nutrition,” Frierson added.

Program leaders say participants will receive continued support throughout pregnancy and after delivery.

“We'll keep track of them and help them navigate barriers that they will encounter over the course of their pregnancy and even after they've delivered,” McElroy-Jones explained.

The initiatives are funded through grants and will be free to Hoosiers. Participants do not need insurance and do not have to be Eskenazi Health patients to enroll.