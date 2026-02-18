"We're one big family": Indiana law enforcement share support following death of Beech Grove officer

BEECH GROVE — The shooting that killed Officer Brian Elliott and injured another Beech Grove officer is weighing heavily on the minds of police departments and advocacy organizations across the state.

Now, several are sharing support for their police family and explaining what comes next after a tragedy like this.

“We will make sure to take care of Officer Elliott, the Beech Grove Police Department and his family, cause that’s who we are," Anthony Scott, Superintendent of Indiana State Police, said.

“We can’t let it falter us," Bryce Kukelhan, an ISP Trooper, stated. "We have to push forward for him and his family and for the Hoosiers."

It's a heartbreaking day for officers everywhere.

"Didn't sleep much last night," Scott said. "Obviously, it’s a reality of law enforcement, and I just spoke to them about that this morning… it’s important for them to understand the career that they’ve chosen and the risks and the dangers in what we do each and every day.”

“It’s definitely, it’s something that’s in the back of your head when you see things like that," Kukelhan said.

Kukelhan has been an officer for more than a decade. Tuesday, however, marked his first day on the street with Indiana State Police.

“I know everybody here today has been through some sort of trial or tribulation," Kukelhan explained. "And I think that just makes you a better police officer, a better person, when you can share your own accounts.”

“Under really bad circumstances, law enforcement and public safety, they step up and wrap their arms around each other," Scott emphasized. "Everybody wants to help because we’re a family: we’re one big team, we’re one big family.”

“We find ways to just put our feet in front of the other," Susan Matteson-Thomas said.

Matteson-Thomas had to do just that when her husband passed away in the line of duty. Today, she serves as president of Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors.

“You never think it’s gonna be you," Matteson-Thomas shared. "You love and trust in your officers training, their shift-mates... and nobody failed, nobody failed Brian last night… Everyone needs to depend on each other to remind themselves that there’s no blame in this game.”

Now, it's all about moving forward, as best they can.

“Public and community, wrap your arms around these officers, and just not the fallen but the ones that are still out there, keeping peace along the streets," Matteson-Thomas said.

“We gotta stick together. Remember, we’re people, reach out and talk to us," Kukelhan stated. "Let's get through this together.”

“We’re really, really good when things are really, really bad, so I expect us to continue doing that, and we will be really good in this situation too," Scott exclaimed.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation has established a fund to support Elliott’s wife and family. A link to the official fund is available here.

Those wishing to make donations may also do so by mailing checks to the Central Indiana Police Foundation at 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46203. Checks should be made out to “Central IN Police Foundation.” The checks memos should be “Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund.”

