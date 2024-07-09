West side group uses kickball to show kids how to have safe fun

INDIANAPOLIS— A group of Indianapolis adults are looking to pour into the community the same way their mentors poured into them.

“We're just trying to spark the light back into the communities,” Teddrick Hardy said.

Hardy founded the organization No Days Off in an effort to teach the community to improve a little bit each day.

He feels that since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the community has lacked that light.

“It's just been missing for the last couple of years.“

This year marks the sixth annual Kickball games at Riverside Park. The goal is to show kids that fun can still be had outside.

“(It) provides young people with a chance,” explained adult volunteer Yuri Smith. “It’s a chance to learn from older folks, to see them pouring back into them, but also give them something to do, to have fun in a safe environment.”

Smith feels it is giving kids in Indianapolis the opportunity to find success in their own community.

“In today's generation, it seems like you have to leave your community for success and for positive experiences,” Smith explained. “We have everything we need in our own community.”

