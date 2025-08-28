Westfield businesses struggling amid ongoing SR 32 construction

WESTFIELD — Four months into the SR 32 construction project, Westfield business owners say they are still feeling the impact of detours and road closures that have reduced traffic and, in turn, sales.

“We went from 10,000 cars a day to zero for three months,” said Andy Durnell, owner of Westfield Wine Vault. “We knew it was coming, but it was a little worse than we expected.”

To keep his business afloat, Durnell needed to get creative.

“Our Wine Vault Academy classes, which are wine education classes, have become a huge part of our business, because we knew this was going to happen, so we had to get the people in to do something,” he said.

Across the street, Jan’s Village Pizza has also struggled. Owner Jan Kercheval said construction disruptions have forced them to shut down at times.

“We've had a couple of times where our internet was cut and we lost a day and a half of business,” Kercheval said. “As a small business owner, that is sometimes detrimental to what we're doing here, along with all the construction.”

Some customers remain loyal despite the challenges they face.

Heather, a longtime patron, said she makes a conscious effort to support the restaurants and shops along Main Street.

“I make an effort to come here when I can because this area has been hit really hard,” she said.

Durnell said that kind of support has made a difference.

“All the supporters, they know who they are, and I'm super grateful for it,” he said.

Kercheval echoed that gratitude.

“We're so very appreciative and so thankful for them,” she said

The 32 Connects project is scheduled for completion by 2026.