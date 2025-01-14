Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Westfield's Grand Park planning massive expansion

The multi-sport complex hopes to add a 10,000-seat stadium, ice rinks, and other amenities in the coming years.
WRTV's Griffin Gonzalez tells us how Westfield's Grand Park could be transformed in the years ahead.
Screen Shot 2025-01-14 at 5.22.27 PM.png
Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x99.jpg
Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x916 (1).jpg
Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x96.jpg
Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x94 (1).jpg
Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x9.jpg
Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x94.jpg
Posted

WESTFIELD — The state’s largest multi-sport facility is about to get even bigger.

On Monday night, the City of Westfield announced plans to expand the Grand Park Sports Complex.

Per a release from the city, “The plan introduces three key destinations and various innovative design elements, creating a lively destination that seamlessly blends sports, recreation, business, and the community.”

Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x916 (1).jpg

Mayor Scott Willis is thrilled.

“It brings chills down my spine,” Willis joked. “Anything in the world of sports could have a home here at Grand Park, it's even going to have mixed-use development. We will have people living, working, and playing here on the campus year-round.”

The master plan is to include a 10,000-seat stadium, a state-of-the-art ice skating facility that will be the largest in the state, numerous hotels, and business space.

5.5 million people visited the complex in 2023, according to Willis.

Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x9.jpg

Visit Hamilton County CEO David West said the expansion's goal is to provide more accommodations for families visiting Grand Park, keeping their dollars in Hamilton County.

“We want to encourage local entrepreneurs, local businesses to stay and that's what makes the engine, the economic engine keep growing and multiplying,” West told WRTV.

“When people think of tournaments, when they think of sports, training, executions, we're going to have that in terms of events. This is the place that people want to come,” he said.

Westfield Grand Park - Final Document - December 2024_16x96.jpg

The city is hoping to start construction at the end of 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.