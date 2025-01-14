Westfield's Grand Park planning massive expansion

WESTFIELD — The state’s largest multi-sport facility is about to get even bigger.

On Monday night, the City of Westfield announced plans to expand the Grand Park Sports Complex.

Per a release from the city, “The plan introduces three key destinations and various innovative design elements, creating a lively destination that seamlessly blends sports, recreation, business, and the community.”

Mayor Scott Willis is thrilled.

“It brings chills down my spine,” Willis joked. “Anything in the world of sports could have a home here at Grand Park, it's even going to have mixed-use development. We will have people living, working, and playing here on the campus year-round.”

The master plan is to include a 10,000-seat stadium, a state-of-the-art ice skating facility that will be the largest in the state, numerous hotels, and business space.

5.5 million people visited the complex in 2023, according to Willis.

Visit Hamilton County CEO David West said the expansion's goal is to provide more accommodations for families visiting Grand Park, keeping their dollars in Hamilton County.

“We want to encourage local entrepreneurs, local businesses to stay and that's what makes the engine, the economic engine keep growing and multiplying,” West told WRTV.

“When people think of tournaments, when they think of sports, training, executions, we're going to have that in terms of events. This is the place that people want to come,” he said.

The city is hoping to start construction at the end of 2025.