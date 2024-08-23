What can stop youth gun violence in Indiana? An event for teens hopes to find answers

INDIANAPOLIS — School is back in session, but Indiana is still experiencing incidents of teenage violence and gun possession. An Indianapolis group hopes to change the trend by letting the teenagers lead the conversation.

Pathway Resource Center is hosting its inaugural Youth Anti-Gun Violence Day Saturday afternoon at its headquarters near 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

Center director La Keisha Jackson, who also serves as a senator in the Indiana statehouse, said she's tired of losing teenagers to street violence.

"I've been to funerals of kids that have been in my program," Jackson said. "It's very disheartening. Very troubling. Very traumatic."

Two notable incidents of teenage violence recently made headlines in central Indiana.

Five teenagers in Muncie were charged after the murder of 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips on August 14, and three teenagers in Indianapolis were arrested Wednesday after possessing a gun, stealing a car, and leading police on a chase through the city's east side.

"If you look at the number one case that we file in the juvenile courts, it's dangerous possession of a firearm, which is someone less than 18 years of age having a gun," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "They don't treat it like a tool, they treat it like a toy, and what we are seeing is the consequence of that behavior."

Jackson worries the violence and crime surrounding Indianapolis' children will have dangerous psychological effects.

"Our youth have turned into adults," Jackson said. "They haven't been given a chance to be kids."

Pathway's event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a peace walk from the Boys and Girls Club on 38th Street and Post Road. It will end with a fun-filled festival at Pathway from noon to 3 p.m.

Jackson is hopeful the event will get children to open up so that they do not act up.

"Some of them just feel like people don't care. They're not listening to them and could be in rooms where they aren't valid or validated," Jackson said. "We just need to know what you feel and what you need."