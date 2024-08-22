Muncie community responds after 5 teens were charged in 15-year old's murder

MUNCIE — Child advocates are asking community members to step up after five teenagers were charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Muncie.

The charges stem from an Aug. 14 incident where 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips was found with gunshot wounds near the main office of Latiitude apartments.

WRTV The charges stem from an Aug. 14 incident where 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips was found with gunshot wounds near the main office of Latitude apartments.

Phillips later died at an Indianapolis hospital, marking Muncie’s first homicide of 2024.

Now, advocates for youth in the Muncie community are asking adults to step up to make sure more tragedies don’t occur.

WATCH | Mothers address teen violence

Moms speak on Indianapolis teen violence

The Boy’s and Girls club of Muncie CEO, Jason Newman, says it’s an issue youth advocates like him have wrestled with for 30 years.

“Any time that we see a young person’s life end, truly end in death, all of the potential that is lost is just heartbreaking,” Newman explained.

WRTV The Boys and Girls Club of Muncie CEO shares his thoughts on the recent violence

He also emphasized the need for the community to listen and support young people, highlighting the challenges many teens face today.

“Every child needs hope, and every child needs somebody to listen to them,” Newman said.

