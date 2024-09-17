What you need to know if you plan on voting by mail or you are a new Indiana voter

INDIANAPOLIS — At the Marion County Election Board Service Center, election workers are prepping Vote by Mail ballots. Those ballots could be in mailboxes as early as next week. However, if you are voting by mail or are a new voter to Indiana there are some changes you should be aware of.

"Every election, voters must ask permission to vote by mail,” Kate Sweeney Bell the Marion County Clerk said.

So far, according to the Marion County Clerk's office, more than 10,000 voters have requested vote by mail ballots. However, those voters need to include some extra information this election cycle that they haven’t before.

“They have to include a couple of different numbers that they didn't before,” Sweeney Bell said. “We ask that they give us their driver’s license or Indiana ID number along with the last four numbers of their social security number.”

Those numbers are now required due to legislation passed at the statehouse earlier this year.

Additionally, people who are first time Indiana voters have some new requirements. They must provide proof of residency when registering in person, unless they submit an Indiana driver's license or social security number that matches an Indiana record.

"If you don't bring the required documentation, you will not be able to vote a regular ballot. It will be called a provisional ballot that will be addressed after the election,” Sweeney Bell said.

Indiana has the lowest voter turnout of all 50 states, according to the civic health index. Long time voters, like those of the baby boomer generation, hope that more people will do their civic duty this time around.

WATCH | Multiple non-profits partner for 'Lift Every Voice & Vote' campaign

Multiple non-profits partner for “Lift every Voice & Vote” campaign

"The only way democracy works for everybody is if everybody participates,” Tom Mason a baby boomer voter said.

“Oh your vote does matter,” Edie Collings, a Baby boomer voter said. “There have been plenty of elections large and small elections where just a few votes make a difference."

RELATED | Hoosier Voting Guide: Everything to know about the upcoming election (wrtv.com)

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is October 24th. Some other important dates to remember can be found below.

· The deadline to register to vote is October 7th.

· October 8th is the first day you can vote early

· The location depends on where you live.

· Election day is Tuesday November 5th.

If you are unsure if you are registered to vote or want to get it done click here.