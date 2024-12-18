When do you think kids should get smartphones?

INDIANAPOLIS — A new study shows kids in Indiana are getting smartphones earlier in life compared to kids in most states, and not everyone agrees with that decision.

WRTV talked with parents on both sides of the debate, and an expert about the impact technology can have on children.

“She just recently got it, she was 9, turning 10,” said Nakeisha Washington.

Washington decided not to wait on getting a mobile device for her daughter.

"You see in the world, there’s all types of terrible things going on, and you want to have that access to them,” she added.

Some other parents WRTV talked to, however, decided to hold off.

“It’s important for him not to have a phone this early because there’s so many dangers online,” said Kaira Graham, who’s holding off on any phone for her 15-year-old son.

A new study from Secure Data Recovery shows Hoosier parents give their kids phones at an average age of 11, that’s 14th in the entire country.

“Most of the kids I do work with have smartphones. If they don't have smartphones, then they have some sort of technology,” said Nykasia Wright, a local social worker.

She works in a local school district with fifth and sixth graders and sees the direct impact social media and phones have.

“They are more apt to experience anxiety, depression, lack of self-esteem,” she told WRTV. “When we are exposed to certain things, certain behaviors, maybe there's a tendency to think that that's appropriate. Whether it's violence, whether it's just some type of behavior in general.”

Wright shared advice for parents and guardians.

“Remember that you have control over the device, right? Social media can be a tool, but too much of anything can be detrimental,” she said.

