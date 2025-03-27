Who has access to your data? Hoosier lawmakers fighting to ensure privacy

INDIANAPOLIS — In the wake of 23andMe's recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, concerns over data privacy have surged.

The genetic testing company is reportedly considering selling customer data, including sensitive DNA information, a move that has alarmed many consumers and lawmakers alike.

"Privacy is precious. It's easy to lose and near impossible to get back," stated Dr. Scott Shackelford, head of Indiana University's Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research.

Indiana Representative Kyle Pierce expressed an increase in concern among his constituents regarding the potential sale of personal data.

"Prior to the 23andMe bankruptcy, it was a very hypothetical world. Now, it’s become an extreme concern," Pierce said.

While still hypothetical, earlier this year, Pierce authored a bill to clarify what companies like 23andMe can do with consumer data.

"One out of five Americans have already used a test like this. We need to be making sure that we protect Hoosiers' and Americans' data," Pierce added.

The alarm over personal data doesn't stop with DNA testing.

In 2023 alone, more than 350 million Americans were victims of data breaches, highlighting the pervasive threat to personal information.

Dr. Shackelford pointed out the insidious nature of data collection practices in the digital world.

"We often don't pay with money to use services like Google or your favorite app; we're paying with our data. That data is being harvested, repackaged, and sold to third parties, often without your knowledge and sometimes without your consent," Dr. Shackelford said.

Both Pierce and Dr. Shackelford emphasize the importance of consumer vigilance and proactive measures to protect personal information.

"Consumers should take an extra step to look at their accounts and see what data is already on there," Pierce advised. "If they're uncomfortable with that potentially getting out, they should consider deleting it."

Dr. Shackelford echoed these sentiments, urging caution before signing up for services that could compromise privacy.

"If you value your privacy or your family’s privacy, think twice," Dr. Shackelford said.

To help individuals secure their data, experts recommend three steps:



Set strong passwords that are difficult to guess, avoiding common information like birthdays or addresses. Regularly update system software to ensure the latest security protections are in place. Avoid clicking on links or emails from unfamiliar sources, as they may pose phishing risks.

More resources for online security can be found on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website.

