Why are locally grown eggs in higher demand?

You've probably noticed on recent grocery trips that the price of eggs is increasing.

"Nationally, of course, the prices of eggs have shot through the roof," Darren Bunton, Operations Director at Monon House Farms, said. "More people are requesting the locally grown eggs instead of going to a supermarket."

Bunton says his business is booming. More people are requesting local eggs than he's able to provide.

Nationally, avian influenza (commonly referred to as bird flu) cases are rising. There have been no cases documented in Indiana since February 2024.

"It's not bird influenza that is presenting a problem for Monon House Farms," Bunton said. "It is the cost of doing business — the packaging, the transportation, the logistics."

Indiana State Board of Health still says farmers should remain vigilant.

"Anyone who owns poultry, whether it's commercial, large farm size, or even backyard flocks, need to be aware and conscious, and try to protect their birds against it," Denise Derrer Spears with the Board of Animal Health said.

Farmers take countless precautions to ensure biosecurity. There are a few suggestions you can follow if you have a backyard flock.

"Keep their birds as far away from wild birds as possible, especially the wild migratory waterfowl like ducks and geese," Derrer Spears said.

Wild birds may carry the disease but not show symptoms. It is recommended to keep your flocks out of any water sources, like a pond or river, that are shared with wild birds.

Derrer Spears also recommended having designated clothes and boots to wear while you are with your flock. Don't wear these clothes to other farms or into town.

She also recommended to wash your hands after handling birds.

Some signs to watch for in your flock include: birds dying unexpectedly, misshaped eggs, lower egg production, coughing, goopy eyes, and lethargy.

You can call the USDA's Healthy Birds Hotline at 866-536-7593 to speak to a veterinarian if you suspect your flock is sick.

Derrer Spears went on to say thanks to testing, consumers should have no concerns about commercial products at the grocery store.

"Avian influenza is not a threat to food safety," she said. "Your eggs and poultry meat are safe to eat."

If you are interested in finding locally produced eggs, check Indiana Grown's member directory.

To learn more about the health of your backyard flock, check this USDA website.

"We have to continue to educate others of the existence of those universal precautions," Bunton said. "With this, we will be able to prevent the spread of bird influenza and hopefully get the prices of eggs down."