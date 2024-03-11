Widowed mother helps families deal with grief

INDIANAPOLIS — Grief can be difficult for many, especially children.

“For children themselves. It's so helpful for them to understand that grief is a natural experience,” shared Brooke’s Place Clinical Director Carol Braden.

Brooke’s Place has been in operation since 1999. The organization looks to provide families and children with resources they need to overcome a loss of a family member.

“When we think of how children and teenagers grieve it's well they look okay. Therefore they must be okay,” shared Braden.

“They're grieving all the time. They're trying to figure out how to manage the intense absence of that person, and the role that they play to help them grow up.”

wrtv Artwork located in Brooke's Place

Lawrence resident Jan Mitchell and her family have been dealing with grief since losing her husband, Steve in 2017.

“It was a journey,” explained Mitchell. “It’s one that it was new, because I was processing my grief. But at the same time, I knew I needed to help my children with theirs.”

Mitchell said she had to slowly adapt and serve her children.

“I had to learn those tools, and then turn around and go home and utilize those tools, with my children allow them that space to talk,” shared Mitchell.

wrtv Brooke's Place's office is located on N. Meridian Street

“Sometimes as parents, we're ready to move to the process, because we've got to keep it moving. We, we've got to keep working. And we we can't you know, and that was my mindset at first. But I had to learn how to slow down and sit and talk with them," Mitchel added.

Mitchell now is a certified grief coach and works to help other families dealing with pain.

“You may feel like you're drowning right now. But time and time alone does not heal. But time and your participation and your willingness to allow yourself to be human and feel that emotion is what's going to help you to heal,” she said.

To learn more about Brooke’s Place, you can visit their website.

