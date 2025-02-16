Winter Weather Alert: ISP Reports Surge in Crashes and Slide-Offs

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter weather conditions grip Indiana, Indiana State Police said they have responded to 94 crashes and 34 slide-offs in the Indianapolis District over the past 12 hours.

Drivers are urged to slow down and adapt to hazardous road conditions. Remember to buckle up and manually turn on your headlights, as automatic systems may not activate in heavy snow.

In the past 12 hours, Troopers in the Indianapolis District have responded to numerous crashes and other calls. Please slow down



🔹 94 Crashes

🔹34 Slide offs (car in a ditch no damage)



Please buckle-up, slow down & manually turn on your headlights if you plan to drive today pic.twitter.com/0u14srUUJu — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) February 16, 2025

As a reminder, ISP emphasizes that if your car breaks down, it is perfectly acceptable to dial 911. With frigid temperatures, being stranded on the side of the road can pose serious risks to your safety and health. Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel, and consider keeping blankets in your car to stay warm in case of an emergency.

In addition to the current road safety concerns, temperatures are expected to take a significant drop as we turn the corner to much colder weather on Sunday. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s throughout the day, but with a gusty northwestern wind, it will feel more like the teens. Wind gusts may reach up to 35 mph, making conditions even chillier for those on the road.