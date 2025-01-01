With the new year comes new resolutions, but will they last?

INDIANAPOLIS — With the new year comes new resolutions, but for some, those new goals don’t always last. WRTV interviewed an expert who shared some advice on how to make them stick in 2025.

According to studies cited by the Associated Press, up to 70% of people ditch their goals within months.

“A lot of folks are putting a lot of pressure of having to figure out their New Year’s resolutions at the top of the year and hold it for the whole year,” said Charla Yearwood, a licensed therapist with Connected in Community.

Yearwood suggested taking a different approach when making your resolutions.

“Look for small things that you can actually achieve and then build on those so that you can reach your big goal,” she explained. “Instead of saying I’m going to lose 50 pounds in 2025, create some bite-sized goals, take your lunch to work for a week, try a new recipe.”

Several Hoosiers shared their New Year’s resolutions with WRTV.

“I’m going to be selling digital products online,” said Briana Jones. “I’m just trying to promote my business and start out the new year making money."

“I’m going to be starting as an RN for the ICU and start working towards that and become better as a nurse,” added Alexis Benson.

“I pretty much have the same one every year; Just be the better version of myself that I can be,” Nick Schellinger told WRTV.

Like many, however, they’ve struggled with sticking to some of their goals in previous years.

“The workout one, I usually struggle with keeping that,” said Schellinger.

Even if you don’t stick to your goals all the time, Yearwood encourages Hoosiers not to get discouraged.

“It’s OK to make mistakes, it’s OK to start over. The New Year is a great time to make changes, but it doesn’t have to be on the New Year,” Yearwood said. “Any random Wednesday, Tuesday, or Thursday, any time of the year, you can set goals for yourself and work towards those.”

Yearwood also recommends writing your goals down.

She made bingo cards with her family and clients to cross their goals off as they happen throughout the year.

Experts also suggest focusing on specific goals.

They recommend sharing your goals with a friend so you both can hold each other accountable and reflect on your goals each week to figure out what worked and what didn't.