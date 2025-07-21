WNBA All-Star Weekend wraps up with back-to-school celebration by Tamika Catchings’ foundation

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis extended its reach beyond the basketball court, concluding with a back-to-school celebration organized by a WNBA legend and the host committee.

Tamika Catchings, an Indiana Fever legend and founder of the Catch the Stars Foundation, told WRTV, “This has definitely been the cherry on top. I’ve been a part of so many awesome things since last Friday.”

The event, aimed at providing support to local families, is part of the foundation’s and WNBA All-Star host committee’s mission to leave a lasting impact on the Indianapolis community.

Catchings highlighted the importance of the initiative, particularly for families facing financial challenges.

“School is expensive, and for those families that have multiple kids, it's even more expensive. So we have haircuts going on. We have school supplies. They got backpacks. They're getting some amazing goodies that they can take back from WNBA.”

One recipient was Kolaiah Ann Davis Muff, a mother of five, who appreciated the support during challenging economic times. “It's really helping me, because, you know, things are so high in price right now, it's hard to maintain, especially having a lot of kids,” she said.

For Davis Muff, the giveaway represented more than just an assist. “To be welcomed and not be judged, and to get what you need without feeling shame, is a beautiful feeling,” she told WRTV.

The turnout for Catchings' 20th annual giveaway exceeded expectations, with lines wrapping around the corner.

Catchings told WRTV they were set to deliver over 1,000 backpacks, ensuring that families left well-equipped for the school year. “When they leave here, they could literally go to school tomorrow and have everything that they need,” she explained.

The event was held at Newfields and drew hundreds of local families.

The foundation’s 20th annual back-to-school celebration also provided resources for families in addition to supplies.