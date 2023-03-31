Woman charged in two fatal crashes, tied to five more at-fault crashes

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been charged with reckless homicide for striking and killing a pedestrian on the north side of Indianapolis last year making this her second charge involving a fatal crash.

Kelli Anderson, 55, is accused of killing Dr. Brian Dillman on May 19, 2022 when she was driving near West 49th Street and North Meridian Street and drove over the curb, onto the sidewalk and struck him.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson told investigators "I honestly don't remember," when asked what happened. She was also reported to tell them about having anaphylaxis celiac disease, which paramedics noted can cause severe allergic reactions, as well as seizures.

The second fatal crash happened three weeks after the death of Dillman.

Court docs revealed Anderson was charged with reckless homicide for the death of 28-year-old Kiana Burns on June 9.

Investigation based on data from Anderson's vehicle found that she was traveling at nearly 69 mph in a 35 mph speed limit when she struck the first vehicle that caused a pileup crash on Keystone Avenue.

Similarly to the fatal crash on May 19, Anderson told detectives at the scene that she was on medications for allergies and seizures and stated "Honestly, I blacked out, 'cause I don't remember what happened."

A probable cause affidavit revealed in addition to being charged for two fatal crashes, Anderson has been in at least five at-fault crashes since August 2019.

August 3, 2019 : Anderson was driving north in the 6500 block of N. Meridian Street when she veered off the east side of the road, driving into a ditch and flipping her Saturn over. Anderson told police she is epileptic and possibly had a seizure because she did not know what happened.

: Anderson was driving north in the 6500 block of N. Meridian Street when she veered off the east side of the road, driving into a ditch and flipping her Saturn over. Anderson told police she is epileptic and possibly had a seizure because she did not know what happened. February 20, 2020 : Anderson was driving on Dean Road and did not stop for a stop sign at E. 79th Street. Driving through the intersection, her vehicle crashed into a black BMW.

: Anderson was driving on Dean Road and did not stop for a stop sign at E. 79th Street. Driving through the intersection, her vehicle crashed into a black BMW. March 9, 2021 : Anderson was driving on Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive near E. 39th Street, when she struck the rear of another vehicle traveling south.

: Anderson was driving on Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive near E. 39th Street, when she struck the rear of another vehicle traveling south. September 2, 2021 : Anderson was on Allisonville Road when she struck the rear of another vehicle traveling south. The crash caused her vehicle to veer off the roadway and hit a fire hydrant. Anderson told police she did not know she was involved in an accident and did not know she hit anyone.

: Anderson was on Allisonville Road when she struck the rear of another vehicle traveling south. The crash caused her vehicle to veer off the roadway and hit a fire hydrant. Anderson told police she did not know she was involved in an accident and did not know she hit anyone. May 2, 2022: Anderson was driving in the 3700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street when she veered off the roadway and struck a light pole.



Investigators were granted a subpoena to view Anderson's medical records. Court docs show they reviewed records from her Primary care Physician as well as her Neurologist.

They found that Anderson had a history of seizure disorders and episodes of "passing out."

On March 20, 2023, courts docs revealed a sworn statement from her neurologist that stated Anderson was repeatedly told that she was not cleared to drive.

Specifically, during eight neurology appointments between 2018 and 2020 her neurologist personally advised her that she was not cleared to drive until she was six months seizure-free, and she had his permission to drive.

At this time, Anderson is charged with reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, for the death of Dillman and has a June trial set for the crash that killed Burns.

