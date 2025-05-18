Woman dead, juvenile hurt in Greene County after tree falls on car during storms

GREENE COUNTY — A 33-year-old woman was killed and a juvenile was injured when a tree fell on top of a vehicle during storms in Greene County on Friday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7 p.m., dispatch received reports of a single vehicle accident involving a tree that had fallen on top of a car near 1500 West Linton.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene but unfortunately pronounced the driver, a 33-year-old Allison McCammon, deceased.

The vehicle was carrying three juvenile passengers, one of whom is now in critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

This accident occurred in the aftermath of severe storms that swept across Indiana on Friday.

In Monroe County, an EF2 tornado caused significant damage, leading to downed trees and damaged buildings. The National Weather Service has announced that damage surveys will continue on Sunday in Sullivan, Greene, Brown, and Bartholomew counties to assess the impact of the storms and tornadoes.