NWS damage survey confirms EF2 tornado in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — A National Weather Service damage survey team has confirmed that a low-end EF2 tornado struck central Monroe County following a supercell thunderstorm that moved from Illinois through south-central Indiana on Friday night.

Damage surveys will continue on Sunday in areas west and east of Monroe County.

NWS determined that the tornado touched down in west-central Monroe County, causing significant damage to trees and some minor structural damage before reaching SR 45 and South Elwren Road. Here, it hit a large horse barn, stripping away the south and east walls along with the entire roof. Although the main wooden supports were broken, the barn's walls were not anchored to the foundation, resulting in a lower damage rating.

As the tornado moved east into the Clear Creek area, it damaged many trees and caused minor damage to homes. In Clear Creek, a small post office lost its roof, which was thrown about 50 yards away. The cinder block building had weak anchoring, leading to the failure of the eastern wall when the roof was removed. Nearby, many trees were either topped or snapped.

Continuing east, the tornado produced a nearly continuous path of EF0 and EF1 damage. Near Old State Road 37, it intensified further, completely destroying two garages and scattering debris nearly 100 yards. A metal storage unit was lifted and tossed around 40 yards onto two parked cars. The single-story rental units nearby suffered substantial roof damage, and several vehicles were rolled over.

The tornado also pulled an A-frame building off its foundation while keeping it intact. An older motel lost its roof and part of an east-side wall, with multiple trees behind it snapped as well. This area marked the EF2 damage zone, where the tornado was widest, stretching 250 yards.

As it continued east across the rest of Monroe County, the tornado caused additional EF0 to EF1 damage to trees and some buildings.

NWS is also conducting surverys in Sullivan, Greene, Brown, and Bartholomew counties on Sunday.