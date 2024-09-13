Woman launches safety-focused taxi service in Indianapolis after murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Shaneta Kirk worked with Chanti Dixon before Dixon was murdered, allegedly by her Uber driver. Kirk took it upon herself to ensure other women don't meet the same end.

Kirk is launching On A Mission Transportation in Indianapolis, which she said will be focused on safety more than anything else.

"Anyone that does not feel comfortable hopping in a certain rideshare, just hit me up," Kirk said. "Something needs to be done. Instead of just speaking about it, action speaks louder than words."

WRTV

Kirk is a licensed taxi driver and owns a large passenger van which she will use for transportation. She is already taking rides and said potential customers often ask her a specific question.

"They're asking, 'Do you have a female driver?'" Kirk said. "They don't trust males out here."

One male is part of Kirk's team: Laurence Taylor, a private security guard who pledged to escort the van on its trips.

"Whatever your threat is if you have a threat, let me know so I can protect you from that," Taylor said. "Whatever you tell me that you need, we're just here to provide it."

On A Mission Transportation can be contacted at (317) 764-1643.

Rideshares like Uber and Lyft have supplanted city-registered taxis as the way to hail a ride in Indianapolis. According to the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, the number of taxi companies in the city has dwindled from 35 in 2014 to 20 this year. The number of drivers has decreased in the same time period from about 700 to more than 300.

Kirk hopes her service can encourage other rideshare services to increase their safety after Dixon's murder.

"I'm still in disbelief," Kirk said. "I just want to provide a safe rideshare to the community."