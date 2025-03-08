‘Women don’t realize they have it’: Hoosiers spreading awareness about Endometriosis

CARMEL --- March is Women’s History Month, and it’s also Endometriosis Awareness month. It’s painful condition that impacts many women, and some might not even know they have it. WRTV talked to advocates shedding light on alternative treatment methods and awareness.

For Rebecca Tellyer, physical therapy has made a huge difference. “Pelvic floor physical therapy has been absolutely helpful and is one of the best treatment options,” she told WRTV.

The mother of two was diagnosed with stage three deep invasive Endometriosis in 2022, years after she started experiencing symptoms as a teenager.

“I was misdiagnosed with a number of conditions,” Tellyer said. “One of the biggest symptoms is the sheer amount of pain you have during your cycle. The cramps can be debilitating.”

Woods, Naja

The common condition impacts over 10% of women worldwide in the reproductive age of 15- 45 years old.

It causes tissue to grow outside the uterus, impacting the ovaries, fallopian tubes, the pelvic region and can also lead to infertility.

“Endometriosis is a very involved diagnosis. There are a lot of different specialty areas that would come into play,” said Katelin Koontz, the clinic director and co-owner of Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy in Carmel.

Woods, Naja

One of those areas they help with is pain management, something Kootnz is passionate about helping women through.

“A lot is like mobility work, so doing breath work to help calm the central nervous system while also doing pelvic stretches,” Kootnz said.

These are some of the exercises she does with Tellyer, who’s already had four surgeries because of the condition and is now in menopause at just 42.

“I’ve had an ovary removed and as a result you will enter into menopause a year or two earlier,” Tellyer said.

She’s been attending pelvic floor physical therapy for 10 months.

Woods, Naja

Kootnz has been in the industry for over a decade, the clinic focuses on a wide range of health and wellness, including women’s health.

“After my second I had a horrible post-partum experience,” Kootnz told WRTV. “The agony and pain that I went through just really sparked a fire in me.”

She advocates for women in her clinic, along with social media.

Due to the complexity, Endometriosis can take an average of six years to diagnose and can sometimes be missed. It’s why both women are advocating for awareness during its month of recognition and beyond.

“A lot of women don't even realize that they might have endo and do and suffer needlessly,” said Tellyer.

“We have to be our own advocates so just make sure you're asking the questions,” added Kootnz.

The Mayo Clinic says symptoms of endometriosis include painful periods, pain during sex, pain with bowel movements or urination, excessive bleeding, infertility, fatigue, bloating or nausea.

If you think you may have endometriosis - you should see your doctor or a specialist.