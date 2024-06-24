Fans and stars react to WWE coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — For Warren Township resident Timothy Wedgeworth, the WWE coming to Indianapolis gives him the opportunity to see his favorite superstars up close and personal.

“It’ll be different that'll I don't have to watch it on TV,” explained Wedgeworth. “I can go see it in person and everything.”

On Monday, Indiana Sports Corp and the WWE announced a first of its kind agreement to bring three of the biggest WWE events to Lucas Oil Stadium.

WRTV

The agreement includes a Royal Rumble in Indianapolis on February 1, 2025, a two-night SummerSlam and a two-night WrestleMania. Both of those events have not been scheduled.

According to a release, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE live events will occur in arenas across the state in Fort Wayne and Evansville.

“We're going to continue to build Indianapolis to make it bigger and better,” shared Indiana Sports Corp President Patrick Talty.

Indianapolis’s next WrestleMania will be the first in the city since 1992.

WRTV

Five Time world champion Seth Rollins says he remembers watching it as a child.

“That event was huge for me. I loved it,” explained Rollins. “We're looking forward to bringing more memories like that here to the city.”

Rollins, who is originally from Iowa, is thrilled to see WWE come to the Midwest.

“I’m excited to bring new people from all over the globe here to the Midwest,” Rollins said. “I think it's the best place in the country.”

PREVIOUS | Could Indy land big WWE events?

Could Indy land big WWE events?

For Indiana Sports Corp, it marks another opportunity to impress sports fans around the world.

“To build a football stadium without a team, and then to host Pan American Games,” explained Talty. “To putting a swimming pool inside of a NFL football stadium, and then to do a partnership with the WWE like this that's never been done before. I mean, this is what Indy does best.”