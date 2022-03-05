"You Are" crayon campaign helps boost children's self-esteem in colorful way

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is raising self-esteem in children by using positive affirmations.

With every box of crayons Angela Moore shares with children in the community, she lets them know they're worthy.

"You can do anything and accomplish anything in the world," said Moore.

These are more than just crayons. It's part of what's called the "You Are" campaign.

Five-year-old Olivia is on the front of the crayon box showcasing her puffs with a tiara saying "You." Alongside her Tahj, 8, with a crown that says "Are." Each crayon then has words of affirmations, such as "amazing".

Crayons also say "beautiful", "awesome", "unique" and more.

"And we have 'dazzling', 'victorious', 'brilliant', 'strong' and 'valued'. That's exactly what all of y'all are," Moore said to the children.

Moore's vision to send these positive affirmations started two years ago right here in her east side boutique as she was hosting a book drive for children.

"I purchased books written by African Americans from African American-owned bookstores and coloring books. When I went to go crayons to go with coloring books I couldn't find any," said Moore.

So she decided to make her own using Olivia and Tahj as inspiration for all minority children to let them know they are all that and then some.

"Just because a person lives in poverty doesn't mean that they aren't valued, and I think in some communities, I think that's the message some kids receive. We believe every child deserves to see themselves in the spotlight or on a product so they know they too are valued," said Moore.

She has already inspired several young children.

"It's beautiful," said Olivia.

"That just warms my heart because I know my labor is not in vain and that every country deserves to see themselves represented in this country," said Moore.

For every box of crayons ordered online, another box is given to an underprivileged child.

Anyone interested in participating in the 'You Are' campaign can visit its website.

Moore passes these crayons out in schools, communities, and sells them at her boutique. She's also working on a coloring book to go with them.