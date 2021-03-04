You can help take pics of nature for IU

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University is looking for amateur photographers to help take pictures of more than 2,700 plant species in the state.

The university has created the 2021 Indiana Plant Photographic Scavenger Hunt to upgrade its collection of photos of live plants from all over Indiana.

"The success of this Photographic Scavenger Hunt depends on the willingness of people throughout Indiana to locate and photograph species that grow in their respective areas," said Eric Knox, director of the IU Herbarium and a senior scientist in the IU Bloomington College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Biology said. "Together, they will create a resource that will enable anyone to identify almost every plant species in Indiana. Knowing our flora is the first step toward conserving it for future generations."

There are lists for each plant available for each of Indiana's ecoregions. In addition, species information can help participants determine where specific plants have been found in the past and when they typically flower.

