'You have to be prepared': Experts share tips on insurance coverage amid flood concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Bracing for flooding can also mean making sure you’re set when it comes to insurance. WRTV talked to an expert about what you can do before and after the water rises -- especially if you are in known flood zones.

“Understand what your deductibles are, should you be impacted. "Understand if you're in a flood zone or not, and how they may or may not impact you. Those are all questions that a professional insurance agent can help answer,” explained Sandra Shambaugh, a Vice President of Insurance for AAA.

Residents like Richard Hahn are in one of those flood zones.

He lives in the Ravenswood neighborhood right by the White River.

“It’s mandatory around this area, you got to have it or lose your home,” he told WRTV.

Back in May of 2017, the neighborhood experienced extensive flooding.

Houses, roads, and cars were submerged.

Hahn didn’t live in the neighborhood then but told WRTV he’s aware of the dangers of the rising river.

“I’ve helped my neighbors with building sea walls, sandbags, and getting prepared for the bad flooding,” he said.

Shambaugh told WRTV that even if you do not live in a flood zone and aren't sure if you are covered — you have options.

“You can work with your National Flood Authority to determine if that would be the case. There's also private flood insurance out there that may pertain to you,” she explained.

If you do have flood damage, she said there are important steps you need to take.

“Always inspect your property. Take pictures, take videos always,” Shambaugh said. “But what are the things that you can do to mitigate mold damage if an adjuster can't get out to you right away.”

For Hoosiers who live in areas that frequently flood, Shambaugh also suggests getting sandbags, raising your furniture above water lines, and putting away loose wires to prevent fires or other accidents.

