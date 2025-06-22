Young entrepreneurs cultivating success with summertime farmstand

ELLETTSVILLE — While most kids spend their summers enjoying their break from school, 13-year-old Noah and 10-year-old Isaac Mauder spend their summer break as an opportunity to run their very own business.

The Mauder brothers have fueled their entrepreneurial spirit in a flourishing venture known as Brother's Produce.

Their produce stand, which operates daily throughout the summer, is unlike most others.

"We buy locally from Amish farmers and Monroe County farmers, and we resell it," Noah said.

What began just a few years ago as a simple lemonade stand to earn some extra money has evolved into a thriving business, with the brothers netting approximately $5,000 in revenue.

“It's been good,” Isaac shared, reflecting on their success.

With the guidance of their grandmother, Jodie Myers—affectionately known as Mimi—the brothers restructured their initial idea and switched gears toward a produce stand.

“They're learning life skills that they will carry with them forever. And to me, that's my legacy, is that I can give them that gift,” Myers said.

In addition to managing their homestand every day, the brothers also participate in the Ellettsville Farmers Market every Saturday, where they are the youngest business owners present.

This experience has not only taught them the logistics of running a business but also valuable lessons in customer interaction and financial management.

“We’re learning a lot of stuff, and we have to keep our produce fresh to make sure it’s clean,” Isaac said.

“We're learning business skills, socializing with customers, and doing math when counting change,” Noah added.

These experiences have instilled a strong work ethic in the brothers, who are both aiming to save up for future goals. Noah hopes to save enough money to buy a car when he turns 16.

The brothers have poured their hearts and souls into their business, making business cards and creating an online presence through a website and social media. They perceive their work not just as a summer activity, but as something they genuinely look forward to during the warm months.

The Mauder brothers believe that summer can be about more than just leisure; it can be a time for growth and entrepreneurial success.

