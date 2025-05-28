Young Hoosier burn survivors enjoy summer camp experience

Brookston, IN — With the arrival of summer, Camp Tecumseh opens its doors to burn survivors, creating a community where healing and joy flourish.

For 27 years, Hoosier Burn Camp has offered a supportive environment for young burn victims from across the state, ensuring a fun-filled experience at no cost.

Quinten Young, a burn survivor, has attended for a couple of years.

“I like being able to look someone in the face, meeting them for the first time, and immediately knowing I have something in common with them,” Young said.

The camp serves as a refuge where survivors can embrace their identities without fear of judgment.

Josh Justice, a counselor and firefighter from White River Township, emphasizes the camp's role for Hoosier survivors.

“We create a safe space for burn survivors. This may be the only time of the year where they feel confident or safe enough to wear a bathing suit and not be ashamed of their scars because everyone here has some sort of injury that they've suffered," Justice explained.

The activities at Camp Tecumseh provide opportunities for pure enjoyment and connection, where campers can freely participate in swimming, games and conversations with others who understand their struggles.

“That allows them that safe place to just be a kid,” Justice added.

Natalie Maled, a counselor-in-training and burn survivor, describes her experience at the camp.

“I came when I was 14, only a couple of months after my accident, and loved it," Maled said. "It’s something I hope no one has to go through the circumstances you have to come here.”

For those who have faced significant challenges, the camp fosters a sense of belonging and resilience.

“This is the best community because it's the people who have been through the worst things that a human can experience, and yet they're the most joyful, grateful, loving and kind people you’ll ever meet," Maled added.

Hoosier Burn Camp has numerous opportunities for survivors to get involved. More information is available on their website.