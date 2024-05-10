Young Men Inc. looks to fill openings for youth empowerment summer camp

INDIANAPOLIS — As teen violence continues to impact Indianapolis, a local youth group, Young Men Inc., is still providing a positive outlet for kids this summer.

10-year-old Eddriguez Smith Jr. is excited to be one of nearly 80 kids planning to attend Young Men Inc's 2024 Summer Empowerment Camp.

"Every kid, every boy, I think everybody should be able to come here. It would be a good experience, a good learning experience,” said the middle schooler.

On Thursday, he got the chance to sign up for his second year and go through orientation.

It’s a program his dad feels is crucial right now.

"It's a lot, you know, wrong turns out here and wrong ways to go, so I figured if it's a positive influence, a lot of outreach and things like that going on, they'll gravitate to it."

The camp was started 30-years-ago by Reverend Malachi Walker to combat violence among youth by providing positive things for kids to do in the summer.

That mission is still the goal decades later.

"A lot of our young men are committing murders and they're getting murdered, so right here at Young Men Incorporated, the big thing that we do is teach our young men how to make good decisions and choices in life,” explained Rev. Walker.

Rev. Walker says the camp engages the boys in activities all day long through mentorship.

He hopes lessons taught in the summer stick with them once they leave his doors.

"A lot of the boys here at Young Men Inc. are from single parent homes where their mother or grandmother raised them, they don’t have that father figure” said Rev. Malachi. “What we're trying to do is just take them under our wings and show them how to grow up and be a man."

His goal is for the young men to choose a path of positivity by instilling core values.

"Do the right thing, courage, bravery, self-esteem, responsibility, respect,” said Smith Jr.

The camp has served thousands of kids ages 9-16 throughout the years.

Rev. Walker is looking to fill the program this summer again from June 4 through August 4.

Currently, there are still 20 spots open out of 75 available.

To sign up your child, call Rev. Walker at 317-437-7937 or click here.