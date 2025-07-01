Young Men Inc. remember 12-year-old shot and killed in Cumberland

INDIANAPOLIS — Weekend gun violence hits home for Young Men Inc. members who lost a friend.

Last Friday, officers from the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in the 11500 block of Dunshire Drive shortly after 1:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found 12-year-old Jeremiah Cotton with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Riley Hospital, where he later died.

Young Men Inc. is a summer camp focused on youth gun violence and prevention in Indianapolis, overseen by Reverend Malachi Walker.

They remembered Cotton on Tuesday.

"We're so sorry for their loss, but Father, we know that little Jeremiah is resting peacefully with you, oh God," said Reverend Malachi Walker, leading the group in prayer.

With heads bowed and a somber touch, members of Young Men Inc. stood together in honor of Cotton.

"The young man that was shot and killed was Porter's best friend," said Reverend Malachi to the class.

Investigators at first believed it was an accidental shooting. The Marion County Coroner's Office has since ruled the shooting as a homicide.

"He was a good friend, but he's also goofy. He had my back," said Porter Alrajabi. "We played on the same football team for 2 years. We won a state championship together, and I have a big old framed picture of him on my wall."

Reverend Walker says understanding the dangers of guns is a main priority.

"It's going to take some continuous conversation, some continuous interaction when it comes to gun safety because it's a serious issue, a serious matter," he said.

Jayse Evans has been in the program for 8 years. He hopes the gun sessions will not only help kids stay out of trouble but possibly save lives.

"Guns are starting to become more prominent with the younger group of kids. I think it's important for them to learn it here because it teaches them that guns aren't really the safest route or the best thing to play with, or the best thing to choose if someone is playing with it," said Evans.

He has this plea for parents.

"Keep guns away. If you have a gun at home, just keep it locked away, keep it safe. Keep it in a safe place away from kids so kids don't get motivated or they don't wanna play with it," said Evans.

The prosecutor's office, metro police and others have already spoken to the summer camp attendees.

Reverand Walker said the conversation surrounding gun violence continues each week.