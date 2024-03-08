Zionsville business hopes to help alleviate moms of stress by offering concierge services

ZIONSVILLE — Juggling all the tasks of being a mom can be a challenge, especially when working a full time job.

But one Zionsville mother decided to create her own business and lend a helping hand to other working moms.

Vikki Duke, a Chicago transplant, found herself struggling to manage the thing often referred to as "mom load."

"I was lying in bed wondering how I was going to tackle the mental load and my everyday tasks as a full-time realtor and mom," Duke said. "I wish I had a company that I could just call and say help me with this, support me, cheerlead me."

Insomnia Mom was born when Duke was navigating life but also having a hard time getting everything else done, leaving no time for her to be present in her favorite role, mom.

"Honestly, I love all of it. I think that it is one of the most important and most rewarding jobs but you have to have the bandwidth," Duke said.

Insomnia Mom acts a Concierge Service for busy moms and women.

They provide personalized and customizable solutions to help with everyday stressors.

They aim to alleviate the stress of daily responsibilities and support women.

"So that you can find time to focus on the things that matter the most. Time for yourself, your friends, your family," Duke said.

They specialize in four categories:



Home

Kids

Work

Wellness

From organizing your home, to tutoring, to even sleep training your kids.

They hope to help women with what keeps them up at night.

They have over a dozen consultants, women helping women.

They also host live workshops, virtual meetings, and create on-demand, digital libraries.

Insomnia Mom also offers social events to the community to help keep women connected and highlight local businesses.

