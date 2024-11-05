ELECTION DAY 2024 | LIVE BLOG

Watch Now
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, is Election Day, meaning today is the last day to make your voice heard and vote on candidates for the governor, attorney general, senate, congressional and presidential races.
9:41 a.m. Voting is in full swing at the Broad Ripple Park Family Center.

9:19 a.m. WRTV staff visited New Bethel Baptist Church in Franklin Township. The wait times were reported to be around 30 minutes. Election officials said 4,564 votes were cast at the location as of 9:15 a.m.

7 a.m. IMPD sends out a list of safety tips for Election Day.

6:42 a.m. WRTV heard reports of a possible technical issue at polling locations in Hamilton County.

We visited a Clay Township location and were told the issue was a brief county-wide glitch that was resolved in 20 minutes and all polls should be up and running.

6 a.m. Polls open across Indiana. Election Day 2024 is here; polls are now open

