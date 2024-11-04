Rainy conditions predicted for Election Day, looking at past election forecasts

INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day 2024 will go down in the weather almanac as a rainy day. In Indianapolis, it has rained on five of the last 15 presidential elections.

These elections date from 1964 through 2020.

In the last five elections, it has rained three times (2004, 2012, and 2016). Both 2012 and 2016 picked up less than a tenth of an inch of rain total.

The rainiest Election Day was on November 2, 2004, when Indianapolis picked up 1.51 inches of rain.

Temperatures in early November should be in the upper 50s, and the average high temperature for Election Day is 61°.

The warmest day for voters was 74° in 1964, while the coolest was Election Day 2012 with a high temperature of 49° on November 6.

It has not snowed on a presidential election day in this time period.

For 2024, the morning is cloudy. Winds could gust occasionally over 35 miles per hour by the afternoon. Rain looks most likely by the evening, so if you plan to vote later in the day, you may want to take your rain gear.

Remember that polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.