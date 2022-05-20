About 12 million ounces of Nestlé formula to be flown from Switzerland to Indiana, according to the White House

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced Thursday they working to secure an aircraft to deliver Nestlé S.A. formula from Zurich, Switzerland to Plainfield as part of Operation Fly Formula.

This will be the first shipment for Operation Fly Formula. The shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles of three formulas — Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junior and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA. Each of these formulas is a hypoallergenic formula for children.

These formulas have been prioritized because they serve a critical medical purpose and are in short supply in the United States because of the Abbott Sturgis plant closure. These shipments will include approximately 246 pallets.

President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible.

Under Operation Fly Formula, USDA and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are authorized to use DOD-contracted commercial aircraft to pick up overseas infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

The press release from the White House did not specify if the flight would land at Indianapolis International Airport or another air facility in the area. WRTV has reached out to the White House for further clarification.