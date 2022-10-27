'He didn't deserve that': Family of Georgia boy found in suitcase shares message to mom still at large

ATLANTA — Now that a 5-year-old boy found dead in Washington County, Indiana has a name, the family of Cairo Jordan is sharing their memories of him.

Jordan was from Atlanta. On Wednesday, police named two suspects. Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana was taken into custody on Oct. 19 in San Francisco.

There is a murder warrant out for the boy's biological mother, DeJuane Anderson. Anderson has not been located.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jordan's body was found in a trash bag inside a suitcase in a wooded area. Fingerprint testing on the trash bag revealed matches for both Anderson and Coleman.

Mary Jane Jordan, Cairo's Paternal Great-Grandmother, told CNN affiliate WANF that Anderson, "can't live on the run."

"[Cairo] didn't deserve that. [Anderson] could've brought him back. I would have kept him," Jordan said.

Jordan told WANF she last saw Cairo about 11 months ago and that there was a custody battle between Cairo's parents.

"You know how you think it's going to cool off and it's going to go back. Never heard from her again. She blocked our number," Jordan said. "All of us. Nobody. She wasn't going to be bothered with us, period."

Cairo's grandmother told ABC affiliate WSB in Atlanta that she is in shock.

"That's something that you would never expect to lose your grandchildren," she said. "Words cannot express the heartache everyone feels and of course we wish we would’ve been able to do more or do something.”

She, like Mary Jane Jordan, wants Anderson to turn herself in.

“She’s committed a crime. She needs to pay.”