Boy found dead in suitcase identified as Georgia child, two suspects identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Police have named the boy who was found in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana as well as two suspects in the case.

The boy was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia. There are two adults charged in the case and one of them remains at large.

ISP says Dawn Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana was taken into custody on Oct. 19 in San Francisco. She faces charges of neglect and obstruction of justice.

The suspect who remains at large, DeJuane Anderson, is the boy's mother. ISP says she is known to frequent the Echo Park area of Los Angeles but has also traveled to other places around the country recently.

Troopers say "physical evidence" led them to both suspects.

Anderson's whereabouts are unknown at this time and authorities are asking for anyone with information on where she might be to come forward.

"This investigation has a lot of twists and turns, a lot of information," Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP said. "We desperately want the public's help in finding [Anderson] and bringing her to justice. This whole case is about bringing justice for Cairo, that's the only thing this case has ever been about ... justice means bringing everyone who is responsible for this death here and having them stand and go through the system."

Jordan's sixth birthday would have been Oct. 24.

Huls says they were passing through the area and no one ever reported Jordan missing. ISP says his family members have been contacted.

Huls says they received thousands of tips in the case and there were many sleepless nights for law enforcement agencies across the area working to identify Jordan and the suspects.

Tips can be submitted to 1-888-437-6432.

PREVIOUS:

The Indiana State Police plans to provide an update Wednesday on an investigation into a child who was found dead in a suitcase earlier this year in southern Indiana.

The conference will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place at ISP's Sellerberg district's headquarters at 8014 County Road 311.

Police say that a mushroom hunter found the child's body on April 16 in the 7000 block of East Holder Road, in rural Washington County.

Investigators believe the boy, who was Black, was about 5 years old and had died within the previous week.

A photo of the suitcase provided by Indiana State Police shows it had a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back.

In May, officials said that an autopsy showed the boy died from an electrolyte imbalance and gastroenteritis, or inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

No significant injuries were found on the child during the autopsy, according to state police.