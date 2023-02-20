Memphis police officer shot by Indianapolis man dies from injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police say an officer has died from wounds sustained more than two weeks ago when he was shot while responding to a confrontation at a library.

Police said Saturday that Officer Geoffrey Redd died “despite the best efforts” by staff at the hospital where he was being treated.

The 49-year-old was wounded Feb. 2, when officers went to the Poplar-White Station Library.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokeswoman Keli McAlister Torence Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis shot Redd.

Redd's partner returned fire, killing Jackson.

Employees and patrons were inside the library during the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Redd served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Memphis police department in 2008. He also served as director of security at his church.

