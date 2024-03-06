Bloomington prepared to host over 300,000 for April's Solar Eclipse

BLOOMINGTON— Bloomington, Indiana, will be the go-to destination for people looking to get the most out of April 8's Total Solar Eclipse.

“There's no better place to witness the eclipse than right here in Bloomington,” shared Mayor Kerry Thomson.

On Wednesday, the City of Bloomington hosted a joint press conference with Indiana University and the Indiana State Police to announce safety procedures as an estimated 300,000 come to the city for the solar eclipse.

Bloomington is in the heart of the totality zone, which represents the 70-mile wide area that will experience near total darkness. Bloomington will experience the longest dark period of nearly four and a half minutes.

“Every one of the expected 300,000 visitors can enjoy the eclipse safely here in Bloomington,” said Thomson.

wrtv Switchyard Park in Bloomington looks to hosts thousands for this year's eclipse

“We have a lot of great outdoor natural spaces here in Bloomington,” shared Bloomington Parks & Recreation Operations and Development Division Director, Tim Street. “It’s one of the best places to experience the natural wonder of what's going to be going on.”

While the city encourages people to come visit, they ask for patience as they try and ensure a safe environment.

“It’s going to be busy, you have to be patient,” said Monroe County Director of Emergency Management, Jammie Neibel. “Travel times are going to be extended, it will be hard to get into your favorite restaurants and it will be hard to get to the gas stations and gas up.”

wrtv City officials expect a large amount of Traffic during this year's eclipse

Niebel expressed the importance of coming prepared.

“Just make sure you have all of the things that you need that you can't wait for," Niebel said.

VisitBloomington has a page on their website dedicated to making Eclipse viewing plans. You can visit that site here.

