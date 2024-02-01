Bill that would allow more people to carry guns in the statehouse is moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Legislation surrounding guns is moving forward at the statehouse, including a proposal to allow more guns to be carried inside the state capitol.

Since 2017, state lawmakers have been able to carry a gun in the statehouse but for office holders, like State Treasurer Daniel Elliot, that same right isn’t granted.

WRTV

"I've carried for many years. I had a permit before we had constitutional carry so for me, it's just a normal part of who I am,” Elliot said.

Senate Bill 14would add to the list of people who can carry a handgun at the capitol complex.

It would allow for the Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Comptroller and State Treasurer to carry, as well as their full-time staff members.

WRTV

Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action rallied at the statehouse on Tuesday, for what they call common sense gun laws — Senate Bill 14 not being one of them.

WRTV

"It doesn't matter what side of the political aisle people are on, they normally like common sense gun legislation because it's advocating for our lives, not just for one specific political party over the other,” Salsabil Qaddoura, with Students Demand Action, said.

WRTV

Among those at the rally was Indianapolis first responder Ronnie Sanders, who spoke of his experience with gun violence.

He shared his connection to the loss of firefighter Justin Boyd, who was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

WRTV

"He was one of my crew mates. We got on the fire department together, and he became more than just a colleague. He was a brother,” Sanders said.

He hopes lawmakers will start listening to people like him across the state that have been impacted by gun violence.

wrtv

"The demand of the people is really what it is going to take,” Sanders said. “Both sides — the citizens and the legislators — have to remember that the legislators are here for us."

As for the legislation that would allow more people to carry guns at the capitol, advocates say history is on their side.

"Just like other times when these laws have been enacted, our state, cities and communities have been relatively safe,” Elliot said.

The bill that would allow more people to carry a handgun in the statehouse has passed out of the senate and is now working its way through the house.