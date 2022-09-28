Biden asks if late Rep. Jackie Walorski is in attendance at conference

WASHINGTON D.C. — During a food insecurity conference at the White House on Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked if Indiana Congressman Rep. Jackie Walorski was in attendance.

Rep. Walorski and three others died in a crash in August in Elkhart County.

At the event, Biden took a moment during his remarks to credit a list of bipartisan elected officials.

The listed officials were responsible for the bill being established – including co-sponsor Walorski.

“I want to thank all of you here for including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. (Jim) McGovern, Sen. (Mike) Braun, Sen. (Cory) Booker, Representative — Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she wasn’t going to be here — to help make this a reality,” Biden said.

Walorski, 58, died on Aug. 3 along with two of her staff members when their car crossed the center line of the road and struck an oncoming vehicle.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was, in fact, referencing Walorski when she was asked by reporters later in the day on Wednesday.

“The president was naming the congressional champions on this issue and was acknowledging her incredible work. He had already planned to welcome the congresswoman’s family to the White House on Friday. There will be a bill signing in her honor this coming Friday, so, of course, she was on his mind,” Jean-Pierre said. “She was top of mind for the president. He very much looks forward to discussing her remarkable legacy of public service with them when he sees her family this coming Friday.”