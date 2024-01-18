Democrat Beth White joins race for Indiana Attorney General

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Clerk Beth White on Thursday announced her bid to replace Todd Rokita as Indiana's next Attorney General.

White is the second Democrat to jump into the race. She will face Destiny Wells in the 2024 primary race.

"Hoosiers deserve an attorney general who will focus on protecting their rights, rather than trying to take them away," White said in an emailed statement. "My entire career has been about fighting to protect Hoosiers—kids, crime victims, and voters. I’ve taken on the tough, meaningful fights and that’s what I will do as Indiana’s next Attorney General."

White has been an attorney for three decades and currently serves as president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

She previously served two terms as Marion County Clerk and in that role was the first clerk in Indiana to perform same-sex marriages in 2014.

If elected, White vowed to protect all Hoosiers from abuse, neglect, and fraud.

She promised to focus on stopping human trafficking and child predators; prosecuting organizations that defraud and abuse seniors; and expanding the office’s consumer protection efforts — especially as it relates to protecting private reproductive healthcare information.

"This is a serious job, there is serious work to do, and I’m ready to do it," White said. "As a mom, wife and daughter, I know what it means to fight to protect my family. It’s time for the Attorney General to get back to the business of serving Hoosier families."

Rokita, the Republican incumbent, announced last year he is seeking a second term in the office he's held since 2021.

Wells, an attorney and Army veteran, announced her candidacy in November.

