Discriminatory appraisal processes being studied by Indiana Housing Task Force

INDIANAPOLIS - Carlette Duffy's story revealed a troubling truth that is backed up by national and local data: Appraisals often undervalue the homes of Black people, especially in predominantly Black neighborhoods.

In Duffy's case, she received two home appraisals, the second being less than the first: $125,000 & $110,000.

However, she felt like something wasn't adding up considering she knew what other homes in her neighborhood had been appraised for.

Duffy removed artwork, books, pictures, and even hair care products before her third appraisal.

"Anything to me that said a Black person lives here," Duffy said.

She had a white friend show the house to appraisers and it came back at $259,000.

"This is proof. It was me. It is so painful and hurtful to be treated like this," Duffy said.

State Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis, said she knows Duffy and that her story, which is one of many, is why she has continually fought for Fair Housing Laws to be implemented by the State Legislature.

From property tax relief to addressing discriminatory lending and appraisal practices, those two bills authored by Pryor have not been taken up the Republican Super Majority.

However, a part of the latter bill has been added to the Housing Task Force. The task force was created to review issues related to housing and housing shortages in Indiana.

Discriminatory housing appraisals will be studied and reviewed by the Housing Task Force.

"Minorities, Blacks and Latinos, who have invested, purchased properties, tried to live out the American Dream. They're not getting fair appraisals," Pryor said.

The Housing Task Force must issue a report to the general assembly and the governor no later than Nov. 1.