Lawrence Mayor-elect Whitfield wants input from the people she represents

LAWRENCE — Fresh off her victory in Tuesday's election, Lawrence Mayor-elect Deb Whitfield said she wants to hear from the citizens of her city.

"What I would like to see in Lawrence and we don't have it at this particular time... is a citizen-action group," Whitfield told WRTV Wednesday. "That's where I want to have some of our citizens in our neighborhoods be a part of so they can continue to keep me up to date on whats happening... in their neighborhoods."

Whitfield, a Democrat, made history by becoming the first Black woman to win a mayoral race in Marion County. She defeated Republican David Hoffman.

She sat down with WRTV's Marc Mullins on Wednesday. Here's the full interview.

