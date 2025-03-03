Gov. Braun expands paid family leave for state employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced Monday that expecting mothers who work for the state will have increased access to paid family leave. The change comes through an executive order signed by Braun, who aims to set an example for private industries to adopt similar policies.

"I think an executive order is important to set the stage for saying what we need to do, and when it's simple, you can actually affect change immediately," Braun said.

Previously, state workers were eligible for four weeks of paid leave when having a child.

Under the new executive order, mothers can qualify for an additional six to eight weeks of paid childbirth recovery leave. Those who undergo a cesarean section will be eligible for the full eight weeks. The policy also extends to mothers who have experienced a miscarriage.

Colleen Yeakle, from the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, highlighted that only about a quarter of Indiana workers currently have access to paid leaves. Approximately 50% are eligible for unpaid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The coalition has been studying this issue since 2016 and found that many employers are hesitant to adopt paid leave policies due to fears about potential negative effects on their businesses. However, the organization says their research shows that's not the case.

"The benefits related to recruitment retention, loyalty, morale, and productivity greatly outweighed any of the burdens that they experienced in supporting their team members and using the leave," Yeakle said.

Organizations like the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence hope the executive order will pave the way for statewide paid family leave. Despite the positive changes for state employees, Braun indicated he has no plans to mandate similar policies for private companies.

"A lot of it might have to do with resources, and I am not going to be one that is going to make mandates on especially those that could least afford it," he stated.

Before the executive order, state employees had to work for six months to qualify for paid family leave. Now, they will have immediate access to it but must remain in their position for at least one year after returning from leave.

The United States is one of the few countries without a federal requirement for paid family leave.

While the Family and Medical Leave Act provides 12 weeks of job-protected unpaid leave to qualifying workers, this new executive order marks a significant step toward improving family leave policies in Indiana.

