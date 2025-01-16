Gov. Braun’s push for MEI over DEI draws criticism from civil rights advocates

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed 19 executive orders pertaining to state government operations on Wednesday, and one is causing a lot of response from the community.

Instead of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), government agencies will focus on merit, excellence and innovation (MEI). The order also closes the Chief Equity Inclusion and Opportunity Office.

Braun’s administration says this shift will ensure compliance with recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action in college admissions.

He also cites the 14th Amendment, and that “eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.”

WRTV spoke with multiple organizations on their thoughts about the shift from DEI to MEI.

Executive director of the ACLU of Indiana, Chris Daley, says DEI initiatives are an asset.

He says it ensures a diverse applicant pool, eliminates bias in the hiring process and prevents harassment and discrimination on the job.

"The first message it [being reversed] sends is that the state is a less welcoming employer than we were yesterday," Daley said. "I think that’s going to decrease the interest of many people becoming state employees and contributing to the wellbeing of our state.”

WRTV also spoke to IU professor Russ Skiba, who is a co-founder of the University Alliance for Racial Justice.

He says Indiana has a long history of racism in our institutions and this feels like a return to those beliefs.

"We’re ensuring opportunity for those who’ve always had opportunity. If the white majority feels threatened by diversity, equity and inclusion they will put an end to that, is what this is saying," Skiba said.

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis also spoke out against the executive order.

Rev. David Greene Sr. says eliminating DEI will also eliminate opportunities for minorities.

“We’ve been running behind as a state in terms of DEI, especially in terms of minorities and African Americans getting business in the state," REv. Greene said. "To make this a priority in an executive order, to eliminate, is both shocking and somewhat demoralizing. We need to be focused on this area.”

For a complete list of the executive orders signed by Governor Braun, visit Indiana's Executive Orders.