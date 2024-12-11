Gov. Eric Holcomb reflects on his 8 years serving the state of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb will leave office on January 13, after serving the state of Indiana for eight years. He is the 51st governor of the state of Indiana.

Holcomb's last year in office has been eventful.

One major concern for Hoosiers is Medicare and Medicaid, an issue he admits will be a tough one for the incoming administration.

"Meet directly with the families,” Holcomb said. “Have a round table, bring people in to get all the information, and then yes, you are going to have to make decisions ultimately that have a fiscal tag with them."

He says that the legislature and Governor-elect Braun need to be patient and pay attention to the budget forecast, which is expected to be released on December 17.

He also reflected on his most challenging time in office — the COVID-19 pandemic. He was criticized for many of the decisions he made. It led the Indiana General Assembly to intervene during public health emergencies.

"Do you have any regrets with how you handled the COVID-19 pandemic,” WRTV’s Meredith Hackler asked.

"I am flat out proud of our state's conduct performance and outcomes during a global pandemic of which no one alive had ever been through,” Holcomb said.

One topic that dominated the headlines near the end of Holcomb's term was the leap district. From announcements about billion-dollar developments and people concerned about the area having enough water.

Holcomb says a study to forecast the state's needs will come out soon.

"For that swath of property — the Wabash Valley, the Wabash River territory — that will come out on the 7th,” Holcomb said. “Then I suspect that it will say what we have known through all these one-off studies and the hodgepodge efforts that have been occurring, but that's what we are doing for the whole state."

On a personal note, Indiana's first family has a new miniature schnauzer named Oliver. His four-legged companion Henry passed while he was in office.

“Oliver thinks that love will carry the day,” Holcomb said. “He can just look at you with those eyes and draw you in and you are just going to carry him wherever he needs to go."

“Are you going to have him in your portrait,” WRTV's Meredith Hackler asked.

“You will find out Friday when we unveil it,” Holcomb said.

Governor Holcomb expects the Indiana Finance Authority water study to be released on January 7. That report will break down water demand and supply across the state.

Holcomb says after his term ends, he plans to spend the first few months with his wife before making any decisions on if he will continue a political career.

