Gov. Holcomb signs bill confirming new Indiana redistricting maps

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a house bill to confirm the new state legislative and congressional redistricting maps.

"Today I signed HB 1581, completing this once-in-a-decade constitutionally required process," Holcomb said in a statement. "I want to thank both the House and Senate for faithfully following through in an orderly and transparent way. And, a special thanks to every Hoosier who participated in the process by sharing their local perspective and input."

The maps, showing the state legislative and congressional district boundaries, are redrawn every 10 years following the U.S. Census.

The maps were originally scheduled to be addressed earlier this year but some necessary data from the U.S. Census Bureau wasn't available at the time, according to the Indiana General Assembly's website. The needed data was delivered on Aug. 12.

Some have voiced their concerns over the maps and organized rallies at the Indiana Statehouse.

